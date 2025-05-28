Northern Ireland missing: Appeal for information on missing Rosaleen Connors

Click here for more of our videos on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police have made an urgent appeal to find missing 17-year-old Rosaleen Connors.

A post on Police North Belfast says that Rosaleen was last seen on the Antrim Road, Belfast.

She was last seen wearing an all black track suit, black trainers and a NY Yankees hat. Anyone with information about Rosaleen is asked to contact us on 101, 999 in an emergency, or go online to https://orlo.uk/mhHAI and quote serial number 1319 of 23/5/25.