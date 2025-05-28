Northern Ireland missing: Appeal for information on missing Rosaleen Connors
Police have made an urgent appeal to find missing 17-year-old Rosaleen Connors.
A post on Police North Belfast says that Rosaleen was last seen on the Antrim Road, Belfast.
Rosaleen is described as being 5ft 7ins tall with short blonde hair.
She was last seen wearing an all black track suit, black trainers and a NY Yankees hat. Anyone with information about Rosaleen is asked to contact us on 101, 999 in an emergency, or go online to https://orlo.uk/mhHAI and quote serial number 1319 of 23/5/25.
