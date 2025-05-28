Northern Ireland missing: Appeal for information on missing Rosaleen Connors

By Gemma Murray
Published 28th May 2025, 09:19 BST
Updated 28th May 2025, 09:42 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police have made an urgent appeal to find missing 17-year-old Rosaleen Connors.

A post on Police North Belfast says that Rosaleen was last seen on the Antrim Road, Belfast.

Rosaleen is described as being 5ft 7ins tall with short blonde hair.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She was last seen wearing an all black track suit, black trainers and a NY Yankees hat. Anyone with information about Rosaleen is asked to contact us on 101, 999 in an emergency, or go online to https://orlo.uk/mhHAI and quote serial number 1319 of 23/5/25.

Related topics:Northern Ireland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice