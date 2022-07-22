Northern Ireland motorsport legend Paddy Hopkirk dies, aged 89

Hopkirk secured enduring fame by winning the 1964 Monte Carlo Rally and served as president of the BRDC for two years.

The BRDC, which owns Silverstone – the home of the British Grand Prix – tweeted: “It is with great sadness that we share the news of the death of BRDC Vice President and former President (2017-19) Paddy Hopkirk MBE.

“We thank Paddy for his dedication and love for the Club.

Paddy Hopkirk

“On behalf of the Club we send our love and thoughts to his family at this difficult time.”

Northern Irishman Hopkirk was at the helm of the BRDC as Silverstone negotiated a new five-year deal with Formula One’s owners’ Liberty Media in 2019.

He rose to prominence driving Minis and his career highlight arrived when he triumphed in Monte Carlo 58 years ago.

Hopkirk, who was awarded an MBE in 2016, is survived by his wife Jennifer, and children Katie, Patrick and William.