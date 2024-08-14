Northern Ireland music producer Matt McBriar now recovering in hospital after brain tumour surgery

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Top Northern Irish electronic music DJ, Matt MacBriar, of the duo Bicep, has said he is recovering from surgery after a “large and pretty rare” tumour was found in his brain.

The DJ and music producer said he had blood tests in the spring, a few months after experiencing “intense localised headaches matched with a weird fatigue that felt new”.

Scans revealed “a large and pretty rare craniopharyngioma tumour” on his pituitary gland, for which he underwent surgery on Friday.

“The good news is firstly, it’s almost certainly not cancerous and secondly, I’ve caught it in the earlier stages of damage,” he wrote, sharing a picture of himself in a hospital bed on Instagram.

“I’d been very lucky to get those initial blood tests followed by an MRI.

“Had it been much longer I might’ve lost some eyesight and a load of other problems due to the size and position of the tumour pressing on my optic nerves.

“I’ve been through many many rounds of hospital appointments and tests since and finally had surgery on August 9.”

McBriar said up until the surgery, he had decided to “carry on living life and playing shows as normal”, citing the importance of keeping his mind busy.

Andy Ferguson and Matt McBriar of BICEP perform onstage at the Yuma tent during day 1 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2017 in Indio, California.

“The operation went well and I’m currently recovering in hospital,” he said.

“Recovery will be at least six to eight weeks and a long road of aftercare but I’m feeling incredibly grateful and lucky.”