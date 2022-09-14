Andy Flannagan, who is Youth For Christ’s national songwriter/worship leader, wrote ‘Tears and Celebration’ along with Sam Hargreaves to mark the Queen’s passing.

The song was used in a special episode of BBC’s Song of Praise on Sunday evening.

Andy, who is originally from Portadown but now lives in Luton, England revealed the song by saying: “By a series of miracles this is done. Praying it is useful for our nation at this time.”

He said that it was “not just a song about the Queen but absolutely a hymn to God in praise and worship of Him and in thanks to Him and in grieving and lament to Him, but set in the context of this moment in time”.

Andy is the son of former Portadown College headmaster Tom Flannagan, who is also the Church of Ireland General Secretary on the Armagh Diocesan Board of Religious Education.

In an interview with Premier Christian Radio, Andy, who graduated as a physician and worked for a time in Craigavon Hospital, said the Queen and the monarchy in the UK reminded people they are serving a higher purpose.

He said: “The biggest thing that stands out for me is the fact she existed, that a monarch exists in our country.

Christian musician Andy Flannagan

“With Liz Truss just so recently we saw a perfect example, that she was invited by the Queen to form a government – that’s very different to many other countries.

“In terms of her impact on politics that’s the impact that I think is greatest. It’s that impact of bringing that slight shred of humility, people realise they are serving a higher purpose, in that way she is reminding us that we are ultimately serving a higher purpose.”

Andy, who gave his life to God while he was at school, wrote ‘Tears and Celebration’ with Sam Hargreaves to the well-known tune of ‘Dim Ond Iesu’, best known as the melody to ‘Here is Love Vast as the Ocean’.

Released by LICC and Bible Society, it features world-renowned mezzo-soprano Katherine Jenkins, recorded at Wiston House in Sussex.

Katherine Jenkins performing at BBC Proms in the Park live from the Titanic Slipways in Belfast

Some of the words include:

We see tears and celebration,

For this life so dignified,

Bearing thanks and hearts of sadness,

To the God of death and life.

As he takes her to his promise,

Of an audience with the King,

We remember all she gave us,

Wreaths of gratitude we bring.

Songs from Andy’s two albums ‘Advertising the Invisible’ and ‘Son’ have been critically acclaimed by reviewers, and have been featured at various events and outlets such as Spring Harvest, New Wine, Greenbelt, Soul Survivor, and on BBC radio and television.