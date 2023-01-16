These properties are currently on the market for around £70,000 in Northern Ireland on propertypal.com
But, as ever the property market is always changing.
1. 15 Mill Road, Brookeborough
15 Mill Road, Cooneen, Attyclannabryan, Brookeborough, BT94 4FY 2 Bed Detached House
Photo: propertypal.com
2. Wellington Green, Larne
Wellington Green, Larne, BT40 1EL 3 Bed Townhouse
Photo: propertypal.com
3. 8b Iniscarn Park, Causeway End Road, Lisburn
8b Iniscarn Park, Causeway End Road, Lisburn, BT28 2BL 2 Bed Apartment
Photo: propertypal.com
4. 13 Princes Street, Ballymena
13 Princes Street, Ballymena, BT43 5DZ 4 Bed End-terrace House
Photo: propertypal.com