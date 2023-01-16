News you can trust since 1737
Northern Ireland property: These homes are on the market for around £70K

These properties are currently on the market for around £70,000 in Northern Ireland on propertypal.com

By Gemma Murray
4 minutes ago

But, as ever the property market is always changing.

1. 15 Mill Road, Brookeborough

15 Mill Road, Cooneen, Attyclannabryan, Brookeborough, BT94 4FY 2 Bed Detached House

Photo: propertypal.com

Photo Sales

2. Wellington Green, Larne

Wellington Green, Larne, BT40 1EL 3 Bed Townhouse

Photo: propertypal.com

Photo Sales

3. 8b Iniscarn Park, Causeway End Road, Lisburn

8b Iniscarn Park, Causeway End Road, Lisburn, BT28 2BL 2 Bed Apartment

Photo: propertypal.com

Photo Sales

4. 13 Princes Street, Ballymena

13 Princes Street, Ballymena, BT43 5DZ 4 Bed End-terrace House

Photo: propertypal.com

Photo Sales
