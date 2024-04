Northern Ireland property: This early 19th century cottage outside Ballycastle is up for sale for more than £80,000

This amazing early 19th century Irish cottage, set in an idyllic spot outside Ballycastle has an asking price of ‘offers over £80,000’.The estate agent promoting it says ‘it has been enjoyed as a holiday home since the 1960s and, although in need of sympathetic renovation and repair, it could continue to provide memories for generations to come’.