Both species are building towards recovery, the red kites having being previously extinct in NI and the red squirrels which have been displaced by those of the grey variety throughout most of Ireland.

RSPB NI has asked the public to report sightings of red kites as the breeding season gets underway.

The organisation said that the birds of prey, which were previously extinct from Northern Ireland until they were reintroduced in 2008, were sighted over 400 times last year and it is believed there is around 29 territorial pairs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Red Squirrel by Karl O'Toole

Although Co Down, where they were re-introduced remains a hot spot, red kites have been seen in all counties of Northern Ireland, most notably along the north coast and Fermanagh.

RSPB NI Conservation Manager Neal Warnock said: “Seeing a red kite soaring through the sky is a truly marvellous sight and one that is coming ever more common every year due to conservation efforts.

“At this time of year, it is the perfect time to see them as they are nest building.

“We urge everyone, from farmers to outdoor enthusiasts to continue to keep an eye on our skies and get in touch with us if you see these magnificent birds by simply emailing [email protected] with the date, time and location of your sighting, and if possible, the colour and code on the wing tag.”

Red Kite by Mike McLaughlin

He added: “These sightings are incredibly valuable to our conservation work, they help us build a picture of how red kite populations are faring across Northern Ireland and we would like to thank everyone who continues to support us with sightings every year.”

Meanwhile National University Ireland Galway researchers are asking for public support as the battle for the revival of the red squirrel moves to the streets, parks and gardens of cities across the island of Ireland.

The Urban Squirrel Survey, led by the University, is on a quest to find out more about the urban squirrel population, both the native red species and its rival, the invasive grey squirrel.

The research is focusing on the seven largest urban areas on the island of Ireland, which includes Belfast and Londonderry in Northern Ireland as well as Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway and Waterford.

Researcher Emma Roberts said: “With the spread of urbanisation, parks and urban green spaces are becoming important habitats for squirrels. By understanding where both species occur in urban areas, we can plan conservation actions to protect our native red squirrel.

More information can be found on the survey on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (@urbansquirrelsurvey) pages or email [email protected]

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry