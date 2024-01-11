​A public sector pay row sparking the largest strike in recent times in Northern Ireland will see 150,000 people marching across NI.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Teachers, nurses, health workers, education support workers, police staff and civil servants are among those who are to take part in a generalised day of action on 18 January over an outstanding pay award for public sector workers.

The 14 trade unions involved have a combined membership of more than 150,000 workers who are set to take part in large-scale demonstrations and parades across the province. The locations and start times are as follows;-

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

• Belfast City Hall, noon – feeder parades from Belfast City Hospital (11am), Royal Victoria Hospital (11:15am) and Mater (11:30am).

The Irish Congress of Trade Unions has urged Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris to intervene and deliver the pay award and avert the strike. Photo: James Manning/PA Wire

• Londonderry, Guildhall Square, noon – feeders from Altnagelvin (10:30am) & Sainsburs/Fort George (11am).

• Omagh Courthouse, 1pm – March at 12.30pm from Crevenagh Road Park and Ride.

• Enniskillen Town Hall, 1pm – feeder parade from Brook Park, from 12:30.

• Magherafelt Diamond, 11am

• Cookstown Old post office/Main, St 1pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Economist Esmond Birnie has estimated an economic loss due to the strike of more than £10 million.

However, the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU) said the issue is simple and “can be resolved now”.

The assembly has been effectively collapsed for almost two years following DUP protest action over post-Brexit trading arrangements.

In December, the Stormont parties were told of a £3.3 billion financial package to accompany the return of devolved government – including money to make an outstanding pay award to public sector workers. An NIO spokesperson says the package will remain on the table until a new executive is formed to allocate it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ICTU assistant general secretary Gerry Murphy has urged Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris to intervene and deliver the pay award.

He said: “A huge range of workers will simultaneously cease work for one day to highlight the fact that Mr Heaton-Harris remains unwilling to pay public servants a fair increase or even speak to the trade union leadership. Our offer of talks has gone unacknowledged."

​A Northern Ireland Office spokesperson responded saying: “The Secretary of State has expressed his disappointment that a new executive was not up and running to take the offer on the table and deliver it for the people of Northern Ireland before Christmas.