Northern Ireland public sector strike 2024: 150,000 to march across province on 18 January for pay rise
Teachers, nurses, health workers, education support workers, police staff and civil servants are among those who are to take part in a generalised day of action on 18 January over an outstanding pay award for public sector workers.
The 14 trade unions involved have a combined membership of more than 150,000 workers who are set to take part in large-scale demonstrations and parades across the province. The locations and start times are as follows;-
• Belfast City Hall, noon – feeder parades from Belfast City Hospital (11am), Royal Victoria Hospital (11:15am) and Mater (11:30am).
• Londonderry, Guildhall Square, noon – feeders from Altnagelvin (10:30am) & Sainsburs/Fort George (11am).
• Omagh Courthouse, 1pm – March at 12.30pm from Crevenagh Road Park and Ride.
• Enniskillen Town Hall, 1pm – feeder parade from Brook Park, from 12:30.
• Magherafelt Diamond, 11am
• Cookstown Old post office/Main, St 1pm.
Economist Esmond Birnie has estimated an economic loss due to the strike of more than £10 million.
However, the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU) said the issue is simple and “can be resolved now”.
The assembly has been effectively collapsed for almost two years following DUP protest action over post-Brexit trading arrangements.
In December, the Stormont parties were told of a £3.3 billion financial package to accompany the return of devolved government – including money to make an outstanding pay award to public sector workers. An NIO spokesperson says the package will remain on the table until a new executive is formed to allocate it.
ICTU assistant general secretary Gerry Murphy has urged Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris to intervene and deliver the pay award.
He said: “A huge range of workers will simultaneously cease work for one day to highlight the fact that Mr Heaton-Harris remains unwilling to pay public servants a fair increase or even speak to the trade union leadership. Our offer of talks has gone unacknowledged."
A Northern Ireland Office spokesperson responded saying: “The Secretary of State has expressed his disappointment that a new executive was not up and running to take the offer on the table and deliver it for the people of Northern Ireland before Christmas.
“The fair and generous package offered by the UK Government is worth over £3bn, including money to address public sector pay, and more than £1bn to stabilise Northern Ireland’s public services. However, this package is on the table and will remain there, available on day one of an incoming Executive to take up.”