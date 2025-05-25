Northern Ireland's RAF reserve squadron – renowned for its U-boat hunting kills during World War II – has has marked its centenary with a royal event at Hillsborough Castle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His Royal Highness the Duke of Gloucester, air commodore-in-chief of the Royal Auxiliary Air Force, joined current squadron personnel, families, and the families of some of the squadron’s Second World War veterans to mark the centenary of the squadron on Saturday evening.

The 502 Squadron scored the most U-boat kills of any of the UK's reserve squadrons serving during the war.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 'Ulster Squadron’ was the first RAF Reserve unit to be formed, in May 1925.

HRH The Duke of Gloucester presents Irene Cormack, daughter of Warrant Officer Stanley Beaton, who was killed in action in 1944 with a commemorative piece, on behalf of 502 (Ulster) Squadron, at a reception to mark the 100th anniversary of the Squadron’s formation.

During the war the squadron moved to Cornwall, where they became the first squadron to destroy U-boats using radar, flares and the mighty 600lb anti-submarine bomb. They were also the first to land using air-to-surface radar, in 1940.

Officer Commanding 502 Squadron, Wing Commander Steve McCleery, said: “502 (Ulster) Squadron’s motto is ‘I Fear Nothing’ and, in the 100 years since our formation, our personnel have lived up to that adage time and time again.

“From the 1920s spare-time pilots who drove the growth of aviation in Northern Ireland, to the U-boat hunters of the Second World War, and the fast jet pioneers of the 1950s, 502 never failed to put itself at the front of the fight.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The squadron was presented with a Roll of Honour bearing the names of all 174 squadron members who died in service.

502 (Ulster) Squadron’s continuity drill squad performs for guests in the gardens of Hillsborough Castle, at the event to mark the 100th anniversary of the Squadron’s formation.

Two names were represented by family members, Warrant Officer Matthew Fahey’s niece and Warrant Officer Stanley Beaton’s daughter.

Both men died in 1944 when their Halifax bomber was downed by U-boat anti-aircraft fire in the Bay of Biscay.

The daughters of twin pilots Flight Lieutenants John and Peter Davenport were also present.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deputy Commandant General, Royal Auxiliary Air Force, Air Commodore Gavin Hellard, said NI reservists “continue to make an above-sized contribution to the defence of the United Kingdom”.