Northern Ireland RAF Reserve Squadron - champion World War Two Nazi U-boat hunters - celebrates centenary with royal evening at Hillsborough Castle
His Royal Highness the Duke of Gloucester, air commodore-in-chief of the Royal Auxiliary Air Force, joined current squadron personnel, families, and the families of some of the squadron’s Second World War veterans to mark the centenary of the squadron on Saturday evening.
The 502 Squadron scored the most U-boat kills of any of the UK's reserve squadrons serving during the war.
The 'Ulster Squadron’ was the first RAF Reserve unit to be formed, in May 1925.
During the war the squadron moved to Cornwall, where they became the first squadron to destroy U-boats using radar, flares and the mighty 600lb anti-submarine bomb. They were also the first to land using air-to-surface radar, in 1940.
Officer Commanding 502 Squadron, Wing Commander Steve McCleery, said: “502 (Ulster) Squadron’s motto is ‘I Fear Nothing’ and, in the 100 years since our formation, our personnel have lived up to that adage time and time again.
“From the 1920s spare-time pilots who drove the growth of aviation in Northern Ireland, to the U-boat hunters of the Second World War, and the fast jet pioneers of the 1950s, 502 never failed to put itself at the front of the fight.”
The squadron was presented with a Roll of Honour bearing the names of all 174 squadron members who died in service.
Two names were represented by family members, Warrant Officer Matthew Fahey’s niece and Warrant Officer Stanley Beaton’s daughter.
Both men died in 1944 when their Halifax bomber was downed by U-boat anti-aircraft fire in the Bay of Biscay.
The daughters of twin pilots Flight Lieutenants John and Peter Davenport were also present.
Deputy Commandant General, Royal Auxiliary Air Force, Air Commodore Gavin Hellard, said NI reservists “continue to make an above-sized contribution to the defence of the United Kingdom”.
Based at RAF Aldergrove, 502 squadron now has around 100 reservists from NI and the Republic of Ireland serving in roles at home and abroad.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.