Paul Price from DfC’s Historic Environment Division (left), Ulster Aviation Society chairman Ray Burrows MBE (centre) and Communities Minister Gordon Lyons launch this year’s European Heritage Open Days

​The Northern Ireland Regional War Room is among a host of historic sites set to open to the public for a special two-day event next month.

The nuclear bunker is one of 250 buildings and landmarks to open to the public free of charge as part of the European Heritage Open Days (EHOD).

These include Northern Ireland's latest Unesco site in Gracehill, Co Antrim, as well as the Primate's Palace in Armagh, and Tully Castle, close to Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh.

Guided tours will be given of the Northern Ireland Regional War Room in Belfast, a nuclear bunker built in the early 1950s as part of a network of 13 regional facilities established across the UK during the Cold War.

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons hailed the opportunity for people to see “hidden gems” during the event from September 14-15.

Speaking at the event launch at the Ulster Aviation Society, which will open its authentic Second World War aircraft hangars, Mr Lyons described it as a “fantastic opportunity to visit our local heritage and try out new experiences”.

“It's a showcase for the diversity of our heritage, encouraging people to seek out hidden gems and discover unique historic buildings, monuments and landmarks, many of which aren't normally open to visitors,” he said.

“This year's event offers access to over 250 properties and events so there is something for everyone, from stately homes and gardens to industrial heritage and guided walks round some of our historical towns and villages.

“The theme is Routes, Connections and Networks – Links in our Heritage, and the programme offers the chance to bring people together to celebrate their shared heritage, community and history.”

The minister added: “There really is something for everyone, from self-guided visits and family adventures to walk-and-talk interactive experiences.

“I am pleased to see the growing popularity of EHOD and the success year on year is thanks to the drive and enthusiasm of a wide range of communities, individuals and volunteers.”