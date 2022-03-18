Miss Northern Ireland Anna Leitch in Puerto Rico

Miss Northern Ireland Anna Leitch, who is a P1 teacher at Cookstown Primary School, finished in the top six at the final in Puerto Rico on Wednesday night.

In doing so the 27-year-old become the highest placed beauty queen from Northern Ireland in the history of the pageant which began in 1951.

After the historic night Anna posted on Instagram: “What an evening ... being crowned a continental queen. I am so excited as to what lies ahead and cannot wait to work alongside the Miss World team to help those who are less fortunate.

Anna Leitch at Cookstown Primary School

She described her time in Puerto Rico as “a busy but fabulous week”.

Poland’s Karolina Bielawska took the title of Miss World at the final which had been delayed from December due to the pandemic.

Shree Saini from the US came in second place while Olivia Yace from Cote d’Ivoire was third.

Anna, who is originally from Cookstown but now lives in Lisburn, was one of three highly placed contestants, along with Pricilia Carla Yules from Indonesia and Karolina Vidales from Mexico.

Anna passed on her congratulations to the newly crowned Miss World Karolina: “You are a marvel! A beautiful woman inside and out.

“I am so excited to follow this wonderful new chapter in your life, my love – you rock!!”

She added: “Thank you so much everyone for supporting me on my journey – sending you so much love and this isn’t the end ...”

Her school, Cookstown PS, commented: “Huge congratulations to our very own Anna Leitch on her amazing achievement at Miss World in Puerto Rico where she finished in the TOP SIX! A first for Northern Ireland.

“As a school community we are immensely proud of you Miss Leitch and we look forward to celebrating with you on your return to Cookstown Primary School. Well done!”

Former Miss Northern Ireland Zoe Salmon said: “An amazing achievement Anna for yourself and country. I am over the moon for you. Huge congratulations.”

The Miss Northern Ireland Contest posted on Facebook: “Miss Northern Ireland Anna Leitch making history – Top 6 at Miss World

“We simply don’t have the words to put into one post to describe the pride we have as a country watching you on stage last night in Puerto Rico. You were elegant, spoke passionately and looked like you were having the time of your life!

“This is an experience only a handful of women from across the world will be part of and I know you will cherish those moments forever.”

