Emily McMullan’s design was chosen from over 2,000 colourful and creative entries to the Northern Ireland Office Platinum Jubilee competition, from children in schools from every county in Northern Ireland.

The 11-year-old from Dundonald Primary School recently visited Ulster Carpets, where she learn how it is being turned into a special jubilee rug will be delivered to Her Majesty the Queen as a gift from the children of Northern Ireland.

Emily was given a tour of the factory by Ulster Carpet designers Sarah Healy and Sinead Tumilty.

Jubilee design competition winner Emily McMullan with Minister Conor Burns and Ulster Carpets designers Sarah Healy and Sinead Tumilty

Minister of State for Northern Ireland Conor Burns accompanied Emily on her visit, seeing some of the quality work and expertise that has seen the manufacturing company granted a Royal Warrant by Her Majesty.

Speaking about her design and her visit, competition winner Emily McMullan said: “I was very surprised to win the competition as there were so many other good entries.

“I did the design in my art class at school and I wanted to add as many places as possible that reminded me of home.

“I really enjoyed my visit to Ulster Carpets and learning how they design and make carpets. It has made me think about being a designer when I’m older.”

Discussing Emily’s design, Ulster Carpets designer Sinead Tumilty said: “Emily’s design shows a snapshot of multiple recognisable landmarks and structures from across Northern Ireland.

“The composition has been confidently and creatively considered, demonstrating a strong but refined illustrative style with a thoughtful use of colour, line work and shading.

“This artwork has multiple elements which make it identifiable to Northern Ireland and Emily should be very proud.”

After the visit, Minister of State Conor Burns said: “It is amazing to see Emily’s brilliant design beginning to come to life through the work of the talented designers at Ulster Carpets.

“Emily should be incredibly proud of her effort which showcases some of the very best of Northern Ireland’s beautiful and well known places.

“I look forward to seeing Emily and Ulster Carpets work being presented to the Royal Household later this year as a gift to mark the incredible and historic 70 years of service of the Queen.”