Coming to Northern Ireland for the first time ever, the Special Olympics Ireland Winter Games will be held in Craigavon from Friday, March 22 to Sunday 24 2024.

With 207 athletes from all corners of Ireland set to participate in the three-day residential games, team Ulster celebrated its own 23 athletes at a special launch event on Sunday, March 3 in Craigavon Golf and Ski Centre, attended by family and friends and political representatives.

Comprising of two sports, Alpine Skiing and Floorball, the Ireland Winter Games is set to be one of the largest games yet with 2024 being the first time that three regions will participate in Alpine Skiing and all five regions represented in Floorball.

With the countdown underway and excitement building, Special Olympics continues to bond communities with 86 coaches and official delegates and 170 volunteers accompanying the athletes at the games.

Ulster athletes were presented with their official kit for the games at a special launch event, attended by Junior Ministers Aisling Reilly and Pam Cameron, Alliance spokesperson for sport David Honeyford and local Alliance councillor Robbie Alexander as well as coaches, volunteers and family members.

The Ireland Winter Games will be a highlight for Special Olympics athletes right across Ireland this year, having been postponed in 2020 due to Covid-19. For many, this will be their first opportunity to compete on an All-Ireland level. These Ireland Games are the qualifying event for the World Winter Games in Turin, Italy in 2025.

The Special Olympics Ireland Winter Games will be held in Northern Ireland from Friday, March 22 to Sunday 24 2024. Pictured is Pam Cameron, Junior Minister, Shaun Cassidy, Special Olympics Ulster regional director, Cyril Walker, Skiability Special Club athlete and Aisling Reilly, Junior Minister

With Craigavon hosting all competitions, Floorball will take place at South Lakes Leisure Centre and Alpine Skiing is set for the slopes of Craigavon Golf and Ski Centre.

The games will officially open with a Law Enforcement Torch Run prior to the opening ceremony on Friday, March 22. Throughout the weekend of games, a Young Athletes Festival will take place in South Lakes Leisure Centre on both the Friday and Saturday evening for all those taking part in the games.

Athletes will also be able to avail of a Healthy Athlete Screening Programme and participate in other health related activities at the games, in South Lakes Leisure Centre.

Speaking at the Ulster launch event, Shaun Cassidy, regional director of Special Olympics Ulster, said: “We are extremely proud of our Team Ulster athletes, who are making their final preparations for the 2024 Ireland Winter Games. It is fantastic for our athletes to get the chance to meet local representatives, including the two Junior Ministers and hear such encouraging words from them.”

Special Olympics Skiability Special Club athlete pictured during Alpine Skiing training on Sunday

