Northern Ireland supporters' body raises concerns over 'logistical and safety issues' of playing at Casement Park

​A body representing Northern Ireland football fans has questioned whether the “logistical and safety issues” of hosting NI games at Casement Park have been considered ahead of Euro 2028.

​Following confirmation that the UK and Republic of Ireland will host the prestigious tournament, the Amalgamation of Northern Ireland Supporters Clubs (AONISC) chairman, Gary McAllister, wrote to the IFA seeking clarification around a number of concerns.

The west Belfast stadium is one of ten venues – including Wembley, Hampden Park and the Aviva in Dublin – selected for inclusion in the bid, despite having been derelict for several years.

It is not yet known if all five host nations will qualify, or if any who fail to qualify will be granted a place due to their ‘host nation’ status, but the AONISC believes a number of concerns must be addressed before the tournament planning is progressed.

Casement Park in west Belfast is one of 10 scheduled venues for the Euro 2028 championships Pic: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Mr McAllister has asked the IFA if there is a ‘Plan B’ for hosting games in Northern Ireland if Casement is not completed before a planned Uefa inspection in 2027 – and if anyone has attempted to establish if a temporary increase in the capacity at Windsor Park would be possible.

At present, the National Stadium at Windsor Park is more than 10,000 seats short of the 30,000 minimum required for hosting European Championship games.

In his letter, Mr McAllister asks “what consideration has been given to the logistical and safety issues that may arise given the divided nature of Northern Ireland society?” and adds: “These questions come from a genuine position of wanting what is best for football in this country”.

Earlier this year, the GAA said the total cost of the project had risen to between “£112m and £140m – not including VAT,” up from an estimated £77.5m at the outset.

In May NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris told the BBC the government will “work with all partners to deliver the Casement Park stadium,” and added: "We'll get the money, don't you worry.”