Northern Ireland troops’ key roles at Trooping the Colour

Gareth Chambers from Co Armagh was the Senior Drum Major for the entire Household Division on parade, while Drum Major Paul Carson from Co Down led the 1st Battalion Irish Guards to Horseguards Parade.

With almost 1,500 troops and bandsmen on parade, along with 250 horse, Drum Major Carson it requires concentration not to get overwhelmed by the occasion.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast television just before the spectacular event got underway, he said: “I will be leading the Irish Guards Regimental Band drums and pipes. We will lead the escort and No2 guard down on to Houseguards.

Senior Drum Major of the Household Division Gareth Chambers (from Co Armagh) and Drum Major Paul Carson (from Co Down) who had key roles in the Trooping of the Colour ceremony on Thursday. BBC images

“This is my first time as Drum Major. I have done seven other [Trooping the Colours] within the ranks of the massed bands, playing the flute, but this is my first time out the front.”

Asked what it feels like to be in that position, he said: “The sound that you are getting from behind you in just something else – something that you will never experience outside of this job role. An unbelievable sound.

“The first couple of rehearsals overwhelms you... you listen to the music and not think about what you are doing, but after the rehearsals you get used to it.

“It is still absolutely excellent, but you’re in the mindset of, ‘right, I need to work here’”.

Drummer Adam Walsh, who acts as handler for Irish wolfhound mascot Seamus, was also interviewed and said the calmness of Seamus helps prevent him getting too nervous.

Following the television coverage, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson tweeted his congratulations.

“Some familiar accents on BBC Breakfast this morning. Great to see both parts of the island represented with the Irish Guards at Trooping the Colour today. Well done to Drummer Adam Walsh and Drum Major Paul Carson.”

Former Ulster Unionist MLA Danny Kennedy tweeted: “Very proud to watch Ulsterman Gareth Chambers perform his impressive duties as Senior Drum Major at the HM Queen’s Platinum Trooping of the Colour”.

Speaking to the News Letter, Gareth’s uncle Myles Chambers said his family back home in Co Armagh are immensely proud of his achievements.

“Gareth had been preparing meticulously for weeks for this event and he will be delighted it all went according to plan,” he said.

Lisneal College, Londonderry head teacher Michael Allen could not have been more proud – watching no fewer than four former pupils on parade with the Irish Guards.

Having already identified two of his former charges on parade, he tweeted: “This is getting crazy! Pictured are past pupils and brothers, Jordan and Jason Scott who both took part in the #PlatinumJubilee Trooping the Colour with the Irish guards.

“As you can imagine, the entire family and school community are extremely proud of these two men. #TeamLisneal.”