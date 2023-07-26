News you can trust since 1737
Northern Ireland veteran soldier who had plenty of stories to tell passes away

A long-serving English soldier who fell in love with a local girl and set up home in Northern Ireland will be laid to rest on Monday.
By Graeme Cousins
Published 26th Jul 2023, 14:40 BST- 2 min read

Rod Lavender, who is originally from Maidstone in Kent, passed away peacefully on Monday at Antrim Area Hospital.

He had served for 10 years – from January 1965 to June 1975 – with the Queen’s Own Buffs who later became the Queen’s Regiment.

Rod was stationed in Borneo and Hong Kong and also did two tours of Northern Ireland.

Rod Lavender served in Hong Kong, Borneo and Northern Ireland in the 1960s and 1970sRod Lavender served in Hong Kong, Borneo and Northern Ireland in the 1960s and 1970s
Rod Lavender served in Hong Kong, Borneo and Northern Ireland in the 1960s and 1970s
It was while stationed in Northern Ireland that he met Margaret McCann, whom he later married in 1969 in Belfast. Together they had two children – Marie and Rodney.

Having signed his own papers to join the army early Rod left with a full pension due to a back injury he sustained in a mine explosion while in Borneo.

His son-in-law John Campbell said: “After he left the army, upon birth of my wife and her brother, he came back here to Northern Ireland to live.

“That brought its own difficulty – a former solider with an English accent living in Northern Ireland in the early seventies. But he was steadfast, he made this place his home.”

Rod Lavender on his wedding day in 1969 in BelfastRod Lavender on his wedding day in 1969 in Belfast
John added: “He was very proud of his service. He told his war stories with vigour and with passion. He couldn’t wait to roll them out.

"He was fantastic with his hands. He often repaired old woodwork and furniture like new. His dad was a French polisher and a farmer so some skills obviously rubbed off.”

Rod lived at Durnish Road in Antrim. His funeral notice lists him as “dearly loved husband of Margaret, much loved father of Marie and husband John, Roddy and wife Mary, devoted grandfather of Acia, Caila, Katherine and Ciara and great grandfather.”

His funeral service will take place on Monday in St Joseph’s Church, Antrim at 11am followed by cremation at Antrim and Newtownabbey Crematorium in Newtownabbey.

Rod’s family have asked for donations in lieu of flowers if desired to be made payable by cheque to Cancer Research c/o Bairds of Antrim, 71 Church Street, Antrim BT41 4BE or online at www.bairdsfuneralservice.com

