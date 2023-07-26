Northern Ireland veteran soldier who had plenty of stories to tell passes away

Rod Lavender, who is originally from Maidstone in Kent, passed away peacefully on Monday at Antrim Area Hospital.

He had served for 10 years – from January 1965 to June 1975 – with the Queen’s Own Buffs who later became the Queen’s Regiment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rod was stationed in Borneo and Hong Kong and also did two tours of Northern Ireland.

Rod Lavender served in Hong Kong, Borneo and Northern Ireland in the 1960s and 1970s

It was while stationed in Northern Ireland that he met Margaret McCann, whom he later married in 1969 in Belfast. Together they had two children – Marie and Rodney.

Having signed his own papers to join the army early Rod left with a full pension due to a back injury he sustained in a mine explosion while in Borneo.

His son-in-law John Campbell said: “After he left the army, upon birth of my wife and her brother, he came back here to Northern Ireland to live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That brought its own difficulty – a former solider with an English accent living in Northern Ireland in the early seventies. But he was steadfast, he made this place his home.”

Rod Lavender on his wedding day in 1969 in Belfast

John added: “He was very proud of his service. He told his war stories with vigour and with passion. He couldn’t wait to roll them out.

"He was fantastic with his hands. He often repaired old woodwork and furniture like new. His dad was a French polisher and a farmer so some skills obviously rubbed off.”

Rod lived at Durnish Road in Antrim. His funeral notice lists him as “dearly loved husband of Margaret, much loved father of Marie and husband John, Roddy and wife Mary, devoted grandfather of Acia, Caila, Katherine and Ciara and great grandfather.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His funeral service will take place on Monday in St Joseph’s Church, Antrim at 11am followed by cremation at Antrim and Newtownabbey Crematorium in Newtownabbey.