Northern Ireland weather: Temperatures to fall to -4°C tonight as frost and freezing fog dominates all week
Met Office Spokesperson Andrea Bishop said: “This week will see a quieter spell of weather.
"High pressure will dominate, bringing mainly dry, but cool weather.”
She added that today (December 9) “all parts will have a dry day with sunny spells and any fog patches slowly dispersing”.
The forecaster added there will be “light winds and a maximum temperature 7°C”.
And it will be “a dry night with long clear periods and a widespread sharp frost” where “patches of freezing fog will form, becoming more widespread by morning”.
She added that there will be a “minimum overnight temperature -4°C”.
And Tuesday will “stay dry with sunny periods”.
Meanwhile “fog will be slow to disperse with a few patches lingering all day,” added the forecaster.
"It will be a chilly day with light winds. Maximum temperature 6°C.”
And there will be “another chilly night on Tuesday into Wednesday, with the possibility of some freezing fog patches overnight”.
The forecaster said: “The dry, settled, chilly weather looks set to continue with light winds through the rest of the week.
"There will be sunny spells by day, with a frost and fog patches at night.”