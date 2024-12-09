Northern Ireland weather: Temperatures to fall to -4°C tonight as frost and freezing fog dominates all week

Temperatures will dip to -4°C at night this week in Northern Ireland, according to the Met Office.

Met Office Spokesperson Andrea Bishop said: “This week will see a quieter spell of weather.

"High pressure will dominate, bringing mainly dry, but cool weather.”

She added that today (December 9) “all parts will have a dry day with sunny spells and any fog patches slowly dispersing”.

The forecaster added there will be “light winds and a maximum temperature 7°C”.

And it will be “a dry night with long clear periods and a widespread sharp frost” where “patches of freezing fog will form, becoming more widespread by morning”.

She added that there will be a “minimum overnight temperature -4°C”.

And Tuesday will “stay dry with sunny periods”.

Foggy start to the morning in Belfast, Orange Field Park in the east of the City was lit up with morning sun. Photo David McCormick/Pacemaker

Meanwhile “fog will be slow to disperse with a few patches lingering all day,” added the forecaster.

"It will be a chilly day with light winds. Maximum temperature 6°C.”

And there will be “another chilly night on Tuesday into Wednesday, with the possibility of some freezing fog patches overnight”.

The forecaster said: “The dry, settled, chilly weather looks set to continue with light winds through the rest of the week.