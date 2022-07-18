Gerry, who went for a walk at Crawfordsburn beach along with his wife of 54 years, Roberta, compared the heat to that on the west coast of America.

He said: “The hottest place we’ve been is California. The heat now isn’t all that different, this difference is you get sun there 340 days a year.”

Roberta said: “We live in Bangor and would come here all the time. We stick to the path, when we were younger we’d have gone down onto the beach.”

Gerry Ramsey and his wife Roberta have been walking along the beach in Crawfordsburn for around 50 years

Gerry added: “We’ve been walking along here this 40 or 50 years. We’d come all year round, in all weathers, but the weather right now is exceptional.”

“On a day like this you can’t not come,” said Roberta.

“But the shirt’s still on,” said her husband, who went on to explain that he doesn’t like to get his arms burnt.

“As soon as people see the sun the smiles come back,” said Gerry.

Friends Eleanor Smith and Anna Wylie came from Newtownards and Fermanagh to enjoy a day at the seaside at Crawfordsburn beach

Melissa Nicol with her dog Louis and her parents' dogs Joey and Poppy

Leo feels the value of a wet towel as temperatures soar at Crawfordsburn beach