Northern Ireland Weather: Weekend 'not a total washout' with 'dry and brighter spells and we say goodbye to that cold front'

Today’s weather is ‘good for gardeners’ according to Met Office Meteorologist Honor Criswick with downpours in Northern Ireland, Scotland and parts of England.

However, it is not all bad news as later in the day ‘it will brighten up and we will see better temperatures’, but Ms Criswick said it ‘won’t feel as pleasant with all the cloud and rain’.

She added that this evening ‘we could see some rain’ but it will be a ‘warm night with some cities not falling below 13C’.

She added that tomorrow (Friday) won’t be ‘a total washout’ with ‘some dry and brighter spells and we say goodbye to that cold front’.

Meanwhile fellow Meteorologist, Alex Deakin, said that ‘a bit of warmth, rain and a sprinkling of uncertainty’ takes un into ‘meteoroligical summer, after meteorlogical Spring was the sunniest on record and the reason for that was the position of the jet stream’.

Meanwhile the Met Office Northern Ireland says that today brought ‘a cloudy and overcast morning with rain and drizzle’.

They add that rain eases in the afternoon ‘to give generally dry conditions but a few outbreaks of light rain possible’.

The forecast adds that it will ‘remain mostly cloudy with some brighter intervals developing’ and ‘strong and gusty winds’.

There will be a maximum temperature of 19 °C.

Tonight, it will remain ‘mostly cloudy’ with ‘a few clear intervals in the evening’.

It will be ‘dry for many but outbreaks of light rain possible at times, especially north and west’.

And tomorrow, will be ‘a mostly cloudy morning with outbreaks of rain in the north and west’.

Northern Ireland in Sunshine

There will however be ‘sunny spells breaking through in the afternoon with the odd shower possible’ and a ‘maximum temperature 20 °C’.

And the outlook for Saturday to Monday is that it will remain ‘unsettled with sunny spells at times but showers also which may be heavy and merge to longer spells of rain at times’.

There will be fresh winds Saturday and Sunday, easing Monday.

Looking further ahead, the long-distance forecast for Monday 2 Jun - Wednesday 11 Jun is: ‘Dry for many on Monday with spells of sunshine.

Summer rain

‘A few showers are likely in places, especially the far north.

‘An unsettled period is then likely through the rest of week as areas of low pressure move in from the Atlantic across the UK.

‘These will bring showers or longer spells of rain to most areas, these heavy at times, perhaps accompanied by strong winds along some coasts.

‘Over the following weekend and into the middle of June, dry weather will probably begin to become more dominant in the south, whereas the north is more likely to remain more unsettled.

‘Temperatures are likely to be close to or slightly below normal at first, perhaps rising above normal later’.

And looking even further forward – Thursday 12 Jun - Thursday 26 Jun – the Met Office says there will be ‘changeable weather across the UK with a mixture of Atlantic weather systems moving in from the west interspersed with dry and sunny periods’.

‘The wettest conditions are likely to be in the northwest, with the driest weather in the south and southeast.