And don’t we all know it!

According to the Met Office “it will be a cloudy and wet morning, with rain heavy at times, accompanied by strong southerly winds”.

They add: “This clearing into the afternoon to leave bright spells and scattered showers.

"Feeling mild. Maximum temperature 14 °C.”

And tonight “there will be some clear spells this evening with showers easing off”.

BUT, the Met Office add: “However clouding over during the early hours with a little rain.

"A mild night. Minimum temperature 8 °C.”

AND tomorrow we will again be ‘singing in the rain’ with a forecast of “cloudy with outbreaks of showery rain through Wednesday, heavy at times, but with some drier and brighter spells in between”.

"Winds becoming strong. Maximum temperature 14 °C,” adds the forecast.

BUT the good news is the outlook is marginally brighter for Thursday to Saturday.

A Met Office spokesman says: “Drier and brighter Thursday and Friday with mainly dry mornings, and sunshine and showers during the afternoons.

Sheltering from the rain in Belfast City Centre

"Further outbreaks of rain on Saturday, heavy at times.”

