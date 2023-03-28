News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
6 minutes ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
3 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
5 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
5 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
5 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting

Northern Ireland weather: When will it stop raining every day?

Rain, rain and more rain fell around Northern Ireland this morning, according to the Met Office.

By Gemma Murray
Published 28th Mar 2023, 10:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 12:10 BST

And don’t we all know it!

According to the Met Office “it will be a cloudy and wet morning, with rain heavy at times, accompanied by strong southerly winds”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They add: “This clearing into the afternoon to leave bright spells and scattered showers.

Most Popular

"Feeling mild. Maximum temperature 14 °C.”

And tonight “there will be some clear spells this evening with showers easing off”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

BUT, the Met Office add: “However clouding over during the early hours with a little rain.

"A mild night. Minimum temperature 8 °C.”

AND tomorrow we will again be ‘singing in the rain’ with a forecast of “cloudy with outbreaks of showery rain through Wednesday, heavy at times, but with some drier and brighter spells in between”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Winds becoming strong. Maximum temperature 14 °C,” adds the forecast.

BUT the good news is the outlook is marginally brighter for Thursday to Saturday.

A Met Office spokesman says: “Drier and brighter Thursday and Friday with mainly dry mornings, and sunshine and showers during the afternoons.

Sheltering from the rain in Belfast City Centre
Sheltering from the rain in Belfast City Centre
Sheltering from the rain in Belfast City Centre
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Further outbreaks of rain on Saturday, heavy at times.”

Sheltering from the rain in Belfast City Centre
Sheltering from the rain in Belfast City Centre
Sheltering from the rain in Belfast City Centre
Sheltering from the rain shower
Sheltering from the rain shower
Sheltering from the rain shower
Met OfficeNorthern Ireland