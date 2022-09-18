Northern Ireland will be well represented at Queen’s funeral service

President of the Methodist Church the Reverend David Nixon said it was an honour to be invited, added that his prayers were with King Charles III and all the Royal Family “that this service will bring them peace and encouragement as they move into the next chapter of their lives”.

Head of the Catholic Church, Archbishop Eamon Martin said: “Since the Queen’s death there has been an outpouring of affection and genuine respect from right across the island of Ireland.

“I hope and pray that in some small ways this has helped to strengthen relationships and mutual understanding between our communities. Queen Elizabeth herself would want this. She was a courageous peacemaker and a reconciler of difference.“

Members of the public file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London, ahead of her funeral on Monday. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Also attending the funeral are Church of Ireland Archbishop the Most Reverent John McDowell and Moderator of the Presbyterian Church the Right Reverend John Kirkpatrick.

From the world of politics the funeral will be attending by Sinn Fein’s first minister designate Michelle O’Neill, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Alliance Party leader Naomi Long, UUP leader Doug Beattie and SDLP leader Colum Eastwood.

Sinn Fein will have a second representative at Westminster Abbey – Alex Maskey who will be attending in his role as Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

SDLP leader Mr Eastwood said: “Respecting our neighbours, comforting them when they need it and listening to their experiences of someone they loved is what we do on this island, it is in our DNA to comfort during the pain of loss.

Lady Mary Peters, laying flowers at the gates of Hillsborough Castle for the Queen, will be at her funeral today

“It does not diminish me as an Irish nationalist, and it has never diminished others, to pay our respects in a quiet, dignified and conciliatory way.”

The PSNI will be represented at the funeral by Chief Constable Simon Byrne and there will also be two serving officers in the funeral procession.

Lady Mary Peters and Lord Brookeborough will be at the funeral as well as the committal service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

More honours recipients from Northern Ireland will also attend, Patricia Donnelly, who was made an OBE in recognition of her work at the head of the Covid-19 vaccination programme, Brenda Herron, from Hillsborough, who was made an MBE for her long involvement with Girlguiding, an organisation of which the Queen was patron and Reverend Mervyn Gibson, grand secretary of the Orange Order, who was made an MBE for services to the community.

The Church Leaders’ Group (Ireland) – left to right: The Right Reverend Dr John Kirkpatrick, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, Right Reverend Andrew Forster, President of the Irish Council of Churches, Reverend David Nixon, President of the Methodist Church in Ireland. Seated (left to right) The Most Reverend Eamon Martin, Roman Catholic Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland and the Most Reverend John McDowell, Church of Ireland Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland

Rev Gibson said: “When I got the news, I was totally shocked and have to say quite emotional. I was just so humbled by the whole thing.

“I still can’t get my head around that I’m actually going to Westminster for the funeral for her Majesty.

“Funerals are the stock-in-trade of what I do in many ways, and I always say it’s a privilege to take a funeral.”