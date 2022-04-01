Northern Ireland woman, 86, walking 5K a day to raise money for Ukrainian refugees

Naomi Bustard from Hillsborough in Co Down is aiming to raise £5,000 through her walking efforts and is already well on the way with over £1,500 pledged.

She said: “When I watch the news and hear stories of people who have had to leave their homes because of the terrible war in Ukraine I had to do something to help.

“Habitat for Humanity is on the ground helping people in Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia. Habitat teams are reaching out with immediate support, heaters in camps, emergency kits and helping people find safe places to stay.

“I might be 86 years old but I can walk for shelter.

“I am walking 5K every day until Easter and would love to have your support.”

Since the conflict began, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, estimates that more than four million people have fled from Ukraine to neighbouring countries with nothing but the clothes on their back and anything that they could carry with them.

Without a home to go to, many people are sheltering in tents at the borders of neighbouring countries.

As an organisation that builds homes, communities and hope, Habitat for Humanity, has joined with the global community, in calling for an end to the violence that threatens all three.

Habitat for Humanity National Offices in Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia are supporting refugees fleeing Ukraine to find safety and shelter.

This includes immediate emergency support in border camps and the longer term shelter needs in host communities.

You can also donate to Naomi’s fundraiser via habitatni.enthuse.com/pf/naomi-bustard

