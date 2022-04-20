Naomi Bustard walked more than 150km over Lent

Naomi Bustard decided that she wanted to do something to raise funds and awareness for those forced to flee Ukraine, so over Lent, the Hillsborough woman walked 5K every day to show her support and fundraise for Habitat for Humanity’s response.

As she finished her final walk on her 86th birthday on Easter Monday, an emotional Naomi said: “I am overwhelmed by the generosity of the people I met on my walks around Hillsborough, and from others who donated because they heard about my walking to support Habitat’s response to war in Ukraine.”

To date, Naomi has raised an amazing £8,550 for the most vulnerable refugees fleeing Ukraine.

Naomi raised funds for Habitat for Humanity’s Response to the War in Ukraine

Since the conflict began, UNHCR estimates that almost five million people have fled from Ukraine to neighbouring countries with nothing but the clothes on their back and anything that they could carry with them. Without a home to go to, many people are sheltering in tents at the borders of neighbouring countries.

As an organisation that builds homes, communities and hope, Habitat for Humanity, joins with the global community, in calling for an end to the violence that threatens all three.

Their offices in Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia are supporting refugees fleeing Ukraine.