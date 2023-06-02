Gemma Watt from Donemana completed the challenge of a lifetime raising nearly £10,000 in the process for a charity close to her heart.

Her nephew Ollie Simmons-Watt needed the help of the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) in September last year when he knocked off his bike by a van in Limavady. Ollie, who attended Roe Valley Integrated Primary School in Limavady with his older twin siblings, was rushed to hospital but sadly passed away from his injuries.

Speaking about her nephew and the jump Gemma said: “Ollie was adventurous and outgoing and whilst taking on this challenge tested my nerves, it seemed like a fitting event as it’s something I could have seen Ollie doing if he had been old enough.

Gemma Watt with her instructor after the skydive

"I have been really touched by the wonderful donations contributed and want to thank everyone who has enabled me to be able to make this sizeable contribution to the air ambulance. I hope that it makes a positive difference for someone.”

Gemma has been able to hand over £9,124 to the charity, effectively funding over one day of the service, and likely contributing to the medical team being there for three future patients.

Kerry Anderson, head of fundraising at Air Ambulance NI, said: “The HEMS brings urgent medical assistance to anywhere in the province, operating seven days a week for twelve hours a day. Each day almost £7,000 is needed to keep the service operating. Continued fundraising support is crucial.

"Gemma has done amazingly well in her fundraising efforts, helping the medical team reach three future patients, any of which could be life-saving.

Ollie Simmons-Watt died after being knocked off his bike by a van in Limavady

"We are incredibly humbled that she has done something so positive to help others, particularly during this time of grief. We thank Gemma and wish her and the family continued strength.”

If a sky dive is on your bucket list, Air Ambulance NI is organising one on September 9. The charity also has a range of other events and ways to support.