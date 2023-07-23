Northern Ireland woman told took pack a bag and go as wildfire sweeps across Rhodes

​​Nicola, who is from Carryduff, was one of thousands of holidaymakers who have had to evacuate parts of the Greek island due to quickly spreading wildfires during heatwave conditions.

She is on a Jet2 holiday in Rhodes with her partner Darren from Manchester, his 12-year-old son Jacob and his son’s friend, Harper, also 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicola, talking to the News Letter this afternoon, said: “We arrived late Friday night, was probably almost midnight heading into Saturday morning. We got evacuated about 2pm Saturday afternoon.

Nicola Kayes took this picture shortly before being evacuated from her hotel in Rhodes

“We were told to grab a bag of essentials and go to a nearby beach

“Coaches came and collected us after a couple hours, and took us to a basketball arena in Faliraki.

"The locals were amazing. It was brilliantly organised and apparently they did it all with an hour’s notice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having stayed in the indoor arena from 6pm until 1am the group then moved to a hotel in Rhodes town.

The devastating wildfire in Rhodes. Pic: Nicola Kayes

She said: “There are literally thousands of people in the foyer, meeting rooms, bars, restaurant all laying down for the night. We slept on chairs which was the case for most people if not on the floor.

“We have been here ever since.”

Asked if she knew if the hotel they were staying in – with most of their belongings still in it – had been hit by the wildfire, Nicola said: “We have no idea if there’s any damage to the hotel.

"We were briefly told last night (Saturday) by a rep that the area is okay but we have nothing confirmed yet

Nicola, Jacob, Harper and Darren looking forward to their holiday in the airport

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have our wallets, passports and phones with us now, not much else.”

Nicola added: “We hope we get back to our hotel, at the very least to get our stuff. We don’t fly home until Friday.

“But we have no idea at the moment. We have had no word whether we can go back, or whether we will get coached back.”

Of the heatwave conditions she said: “It is really hot. It was 39 yesterday and there was a strong wind which helped the fires as help them spread a lot quicker

Holidaymakers were evacuated to a basketball arena until alternative accommodation could be found

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said the ordeal wouldn’t put you off going on holidays: “It’s been an unfortunate event, but it wouldn’t put me off going away again. I just hope everyone gets sorted, and is safe.

“We have been talking to people whose hotels have burnt down and they’ve lost everything except their passports and the clothes they are wearing.”

In previous days the wildfire was confined to the island’s mountainous centre, but aided by winds, very high temperatures and dry conditions, it spread on Saturday towards the coast on the island’s central-eastern side.

Local media reported the fires had reached three hotels, which had already been evacuated, while three coast guard vessels, plus one from the army, were evacuating people from two beaches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a brief respite in the heatwave tomorrow, but it will resume on Tuesday and could last until at least Friday, meteorologists have said.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly tweeted: “The safety of British Nationals is our top priority.

Sleeping on seats in their new hotel

"I encourage those in Rhodes, and those with family and friends there, to continue checking FCDO travel advice for updates.”

The Foreign Office updated its foreign travel advice on the heatwaves and wildfires in Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said: “If you are a British national affected by wildfires in Rhodes, please follow the guidance from the emergency services. Call the Greek emergency services on 112 if you are in immediate danger.

“The Greek government has established a crisis management Unit to facilitate the evacuation of foreign citizens from Rhodes. They can be contacted on +30 210 368 1730.

"For 24/7 British consular assistance, call +4420 7008 5000.