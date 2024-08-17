Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 17th August 2024This year’s Belfast Mela Festival started today with a Mela Carnival through the streets of Belfast city centre.More than 800 participants representing more than 20 different cultural groups and from neighbourhoods across the city took part in Mela Carnival Parade through Belfast city centre today, led by the Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Micky Murray, and Belfast Mela Founder Nisha Tandon, with pulsating world music and dance and amazing sculptures.A series of Mela Plus events will follow across the city this week, leading up to the annual Mela Day extravaganza in Botanic Gardens on Sunday 25 August.Northern Ireland’s largest cultural diversity festival, the 18th Belfast Mela, sponsored by Sensata Technologies, invites the world back into the heart of the city with an amazing line-up of global music, dance, art, theatre, wellbeing and food.The Carnival joined a Global Village at Belfast City Hall with live on-stage performances hosted by U105’s Carolyn Stewart and UTV’s Paul Reilly along with food and arts workshops.Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye