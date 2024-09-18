Northern Ireland’s record-breaking Olympians to be celebrated at Belfast event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An event to celebrate Northern Ireland's record-breaking Olympic and Paralympic athletes is to take place next month.

The region scooped four gold medals, a silver and two bronzes at the Paris Olympics, the most ever in a Games and the first gold since 1988.

The gold medallists included gymnast Rhys McClenaghan and swimmer Daniel Wiffen competing for Team Ireland and swimmer Jack McMillan and rower Hannah Scott competing for Team GB and Northern Ireland .

Some smaller-scale homecoming events to celebrate the medals have already taken place in Newtownards, Coleraine and Magheralin.

The Paris Celebration Event will take place at the SSE Arena in Belfast on October 3

It will be hosted by the BBC's Stephen Watson and Olympian turned broadcaster and author Aimee Fuller , and will also feature music from DJ Pete Snodden and singer Ryan McMullan .

Stormont Communities Minister Gordon Lyons described all the athletes from the Olympics and Paralympics as an "immense source of pride".

"Every local athlete who took part in the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris is an inspiration," he said.

"To have made it to the highest echelons of their chosen sport is a remarkable achievement in itself.

"In terms of the medals won, this was a benchmark Games for our athletes in both Team GB and NI and Team Ireland. I'm pleased to say many of those who graced the podium in Paris will be attending this event.

"But this is about marking the Olympic journey of all those who took part.

"These exceptional individuals made it to the Games after years of hard work, dedication and sacrifice.

"Collectively, across a diverse range of sports, their efforts stand as an extraordinary accomplishment - and an immense source of pride for everyone cheering their progress.

"All those who participated can be quite rightly proud of their role in Northern Ireland's sporting history.

"This is an opportunity for us to come together and applaud all those who helped to set new standards in sporting excellence."