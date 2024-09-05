Danny Kinahan has just issued a statement confirming that he has quit as Northern Ireland’s Veterans Commissioner.

The former UUP MP and MLA, who served in the military himself, was appointed to the post in September 2020.

The News Letter had already reported that he had tendered his resignation; his statement tonight affirms that.

It read: “I can confirm that I have today resigned from my position as Northern Ireland Veterans’ Commissioner.

31/8/2020: Danny Kinahan, Northern Ireland’s first-ever Veterans Commissioner, lays a wreath at Ards Cenotaph (photo Pacemaker Press)

“Following an open and frank conversation with the Secretary of State, I have sadly concluded that I cannot provide the independent voice that veterans require.

“There is a feeling among some veterans in Northern Ireland that they have been forgotten and that they do not enjoy the same protections as their counterparts in Great Britain.

“Veterans in Northern Ireland have particular needs and concerns which need to be addressed by the UK Government, which I have made very clear in our discussions.

“Finally I would like to place on record my gratitude to all those who have placed their trust in me and assisted me with my work over the last four years.

“I will continue to work in their interests where I can.”

Shortly afterwards, the Northern Ireland Office issued a statement from NI Secretary Hilary Benn.

It said: “The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Hilary Benn, said:I would like to thank Danny Kinahan for his dedicated work on behalf of veterans and families living in Northern Ireland.

"Over the last four years, he has worked on a range of important issues that affect veterans in everyday life, including health, housing and welfare and we will continue to engage with him on these issues.

“We are committed to continuing to support veterans in Northern Ireland through the Veterans Welfare Service NI and the Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust.”

DUP leader Mr Robinson said: “The creation of the NI Veterans Commissioner post flowed from the New Decade New Approach Agreement as we were aware of how veterans in Northern Ireland were disadvantaged when compared with veterans in the rest of the UK.

“Danny Kinahan’s appointment in 2020 was a real breakthrough and signal that the government was going to change course.

“Danny has served in office and our strong community of veterans with genuine tenacity and integrity.

“I am deeply disappointed that such has been the breakdown between the government and the NI Veterans Commissioner that today we have a resignation and a vacant office.

“The NIO must urgently address the widespread concern of veterans who valued Danny’s personal commitment and move quickly to assuage their concerns.

“We need to see a successor not only appointed swiftly, but that they have the independence and support to do the job effectively.”

Mr Kinahan is a former UUP MLA and won the South Antrim Westminster seat for the unionist party in 2015.

He lost the seat to the DUP in the 2017 general election.

Before that he had served as an MLA for South Antrim from 2009 to 2015.

He is also a former captain in the Blues and Royals, and served a tour of duty in Belfast with the Black Watch in the 1980s, among other military postings.

East Belfast TUV spokesman John Ross said: “The resignation of Danny ‪Kinahan‬ as Veterans Commissioner should act as a wake-up call to the government when it comes to the issues which concern ex-servicemen and women in Northern Ireland.

“I met Mr Kinahan in his early days in the post as part of a TUV delegation. While I found him a pleasant individual with an ability to build relationships, we made it clear from the off that the position he occupied required much more clout in order for him to succeed.

"At that time he had no budget and to this day the Veterans’ Commissioner exists outside a statutory framework.

“Successive governments of all colours have lamentably failed veterans. Their focus has been on appeasing victim-makers rather than standing up for those of us who severed our country and stood between its people and the terrorists.

“Mr Kinahan is absolutely correct in saying that veterans in Northern Ireland feel forgotten and without the protections enjoyed by their counterparts in Great Britain.

"With the Military Covenant in Northern Ireland a mere shadow of what exists in the rest of the UK how could it be otherwise?