Northern Irish rock fans pay tribute to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins

Taylor Hawkins

The percussionist died on tour in Colombia, aged 50.

Details surrounding his death have not been publicly revealed.

He had been with the band for over two decades.

The band had performed in Northern Ireland a number of times, most recently in 2019, at Boucher Road, south Belfast.

“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live with us forever,” Foo Fighters wrote in a statement.

“Our hearts go out to his wife, children, and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

There was an outpouring of affection from followers online, of which those below are a small selection.

Mat Roff (@MatRoff): “I’m literally in shock. I went to see the Foos on my 30th birthday in Belfast and it was one of the best live gigs I’d ever seen.”

Taylor Hawkins was just an absolute force on the drums. 50 is no age. So glad I got to see him play live, even if it was only once...”

Matthew Fulton (@kingbowski): “Devastating news to wake up to, Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has died at the age of 50. I was very fortunate to see him perform twice with the Foos in Belfast. Two of the best gigs ever. An amazing drummer & lovely guy. Thoughts are with his family, friends & band.”

Gillian Brunton (@GDBrunton): “RIP Oliver Taylor Hawkins. Glad I got to see you in Belfast. The music world is sadly a little quieter today and missing that smile.”

Jo (@jojo_gingernut): “Devastated to hear about Taylor Hawkins passing such talent and energy and born on 17th February the same as me – a huge loss have seen the Foos 3 times in Belfast and he was an incredible drummer and singer #taylorhawkins.”

Sheps (@Dazenger): “Brings back memories of Backstage at Foo Fighters gig in Belfast, being in Club Rami and listening to Taylor Hawkins warm up in the portakabjn next to us. RIP xx”

Michael Lafferty (@MickyLafferty): “Taylor Hawkins has passed. I’m a massive fan of the Foos, seen them in Belfast in 2012, they were friggin amazing! To see that one of them has passed is so sad, the band will never be the same. Keep rocking Taylor, rest in peace #riptaylorhawkins #foofighters.”

