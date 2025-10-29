Northern Irish volunteers and their dogs prepare for possible deployment to hurricane-hit Caribbean

A group of Northern Irish disaster volunteers are said to be in "positive" mood as they stand ready for possible deployment the storm-ravaged Caribbean.

Hurricane Melissa has left dozens of people dead and widespread destruction across the region after battering Jamaica, Cuba, Haiti.

The storm is now heading north-east, out into the middle of the Atlantic.

The organisation K9 Search and Rescue (NI) said that "in recent days, the team has been carrying out extensive preparations, including full equipment inspections, veterinary checks for operational K9s, and ensuring all travel documentation is in order", in anticipation of a call to help from Jamaican authorities.

A man stands on what is left of the roof of his neighbour's house following the passage of Hurricane Melissa, in longwood, St Elizabeth, Jamaica today (photo by RICARDO MAKYN/AFP via Getty Images)

Members of the charity, headquartered in Bangor, have previously travelled to Turkey to help in the aftermath of the devastating 2023 Kahramanmaraş earthquake.

Team leader Ryan Gray told the News Letter tonight: "We currently have nine team members and four K9s ready to deploy.

"If we do deploy, it will be at the request of officials in Jamaica.

"All those involved are unpaid volunteers who give their time and skills freely to assist wherever needed.

Celia Coke stands next to her shop, destroyed after the passage of Hurricane Melissa in the Wilton district of St Elizabeth, Jamaica, today (photo by RICARDO MAKYN/AFP via Getty Images)

"The mood within the team is positive - our volunteers are well-trained, prepared, and ready for situations like this should the call come.

“Our volunteers and K9s train year-round for exactly these kinds of situations.

"When people are in need, we stand ready to respond – it’s what we do.”

As the Caribbean was bracing for the storm's impact, Garnerville Presbyterian Church in east Belfast posted a message online stating that "Jamaica has a special place in the heart of Garnerville" and calling on worshippers to "please remember them in prayer at this time".

Meanwhile a message from the Armagh Church of Ireland parishes of Loughgall and Grange said "we unite our hearts in prayer for all who are in its path".

"May God’s mercy cover the nation, and his strength sustain every person facing fear, uncertainty, and loss," it said.

It added: "Grant wisdom and courage to the leaders of the nation, to emergency workers, and to all who labour for the safety and well-being of others.

"Surround the people of Jamaica with your mercy and peace. Shelter them beneath the shadow of your wings, and in the midst of the storm remind them that you are their refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble."

Melissa made landfall on Tuesday in Jamaica as a catastrophic Category 5 storm with top winds of 185mph, one of the strongest Atlantic hurricanes on record, before weakening and moving on to Cuba.

In Jamaica, Dana Morris Dixon, the education minister, said today that 77% of the island was without power.

At least one death was reported in Jamaica’s west when a tree fell on a baby, state minister Abka Fitz-Henley told the Nationwide News Network.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness plans to fly over the most affected areas, where crews were still trying to access areas and determine the extent of the damage, Ms Dixon said.

The government said it hopes to reopen all of Jamaica’s airports as early as Thursday to ensure quick distribution of emergency relief supplies.