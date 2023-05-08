Enjoy a Bluebell Walk at Baronscourt Estate on May 16 and and help raise funds for NSPCC

Baronscourt is a private estate and has been home to the Duke of Abercorn since 1612. Those taking part in the NSPCC walk can enjoy a leisurely stroll around the beautiful grounds and sparkling lake before enjoying refreshments at the end.

You can take part in the signposted walk anytime from 2pm – 9pm (last walk 7.30pm), for a suggested minimum donation of £5 (all proceeds to NSPCC), which includes tea/coffee and a traybake at the end of the walk.

Margaret Mitchell, chair of NSPCC’s Omagh Branch Committee said: “Our annual Bluebell Walk is a wonderful day out for people of all ages, and a fantastic way to enjoy and appreciate these charming little flowers as well as helping NSPCC Northern Ireland provide vital services for children and young people.”

The NSPCC is the leading children’s charity fighting to end child abuse in the UK and Channel Islands. Using voluntary donations, which make up around 90 per cent of funding, the charity helps children who’ve been abused to rebuild their lives, it protects children at risk, and finds the best ways of preventing child abuse from ever happening.