Nu Dehli in Belfast has been named best in Northern Ireland at prestigious food awards

For the second year in a row Nu Dehli Lounge in Belfast’s city centre has been crowned the winner at the Asian Restaurant & Takeway Awards 2023 last night (8th October).

The awards took place at London’s Hilton Park Lane and speaking straight after the glittering ceremony Nu Dehli Lounge owner Naz Din said they were honoured to be recognised once again as the best in Northern Ireland.

“We are absolutely chuffed to be walking away from the 2023 ARTA Awards with the unbelievable Restaurant Of The Year Award for a second time,” he said.

"It is such an honour to even be nominated for such a prestigious award. To walk away with the award two years in a row is such a testament to our team’s continued dedication to service and quality.

"We accept this award on behalf of our entire team and our amazing customers that keep our restaurant thriving year after year”, said Naz.

The coveted awards are in recognition of the UK’s best South Asian cuisine across a series of prestigious regional and national categories.

From the National Champion of the Champions, Regional Restaurant of the Year, National & Regional Chefs of the Year, to National Newcomer of The Year, ARTA highlights the pinnacle of over 1,190 restaurants and takeaways across the UK that were nominated by the restaurant goers and enthusiastic food lovers from all over the country.