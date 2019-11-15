Number of Rathcoole homes ‘infested with bugs’, claim

Work is underway in a bid to resolve an alleged ‘bug infestation’ at a number of properties in Rathcoole’s Drumcor Court.

The daughter of a resident of the Radius Housing development for over-55s contacted the Newtownabbey Times to voice concerns about the issue, which she claims has been ongoing for around six months.

Paula Bassett said: “My mum’s home is coming down with bugs. It has been ongoing for around six months.

“People are having to replace furniture such as beds and sofas and it is costing residents a fortune.

“My mum has bites on her arms and legs from the bugs. We have raised the issue with Radius who operate the homes. Contractors have fumigated a few times, but the place is still infested.”

In a statement, Radius Housing confirmed cleansing had been conducted at the site, but did not specify how many units were affected.

A spokesperson for the housing body said: “At Radius we want our tenants to live comfortably in their homes and that is why we are working to resolve this matter as quickly as possible.

“Our contractors have previously attended the properties and have been there again today (Friday) and undertaken treatment, cleansing and monitoring.

“To eradicate this problem the location of the source must be established and we are working with tenants and our specialist contractor to ensure this is successfully resolved.”