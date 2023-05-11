NW200: Dry, sunny conditions forecast as police issue advice for those attending

The forecast for Portrush and Portstewart is a positive one with plenty of sunshine expected on Friday and a cloudy but dry day on Saturday.

Meanwhile police are urging road users travelling to and from the circuit this year to stay safe on the roads and for those staying on the north coast to respect residents.

District Commander for Causeway Coast and Glens, Superintendent Gordon McCalmont said: "This major fixture in the sporting calendar for Northern Ireland, includes an exciting and packed programme for all to enjoy and I know organisers, riders and fans will be eagerly anticipating its return here to the north coast.

Last year's Supertwin Race 3 at the North West 200. Photo: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press

"A significant amount of planning goes into this event every year and we have been working closely with our partners to ensure race week is a success and that those participating and attending stay safe.

"With visitors expected from all the over the world, we want to make sure everyone gets here safely, so you can expect to see our officers out on the roads and around the north coast towns and villages, directing traffic and providing assistance to those attending the event.

"With increased visitor numbers, there will inevitably be more traffic on the roads, so we are asking everyone to be patient and to respect other road users.

"Those attending must adhere to speed limits and take consideration for the road conditions, particularly with the weather at this time of year being so unpredictable.

"During the scheduled races, please follow the directions of the event marshals and do not put yourself, other spectators or participating riders at risk.

"If you are staying up for the week to make the most of what the beautiful north coast has to offer, then please socialise safely and respect our local residents.”

For those not attending the race, but wanting to stay up to date with the action, the News Letter Sport website – www.newsletter.co.uk/sport will be providing regular updates.