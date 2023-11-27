Officer commanding Parachute Regiment on Bloody Sunday dies aged 90
An obituary in The Times newspaper states the 90-year-old former lieutenant colonel has been suffering from Parkinson’s disease.
Thirteen people were shot dead and several more injured when the Paras opened fire on civil rights demonstrators in the Bogside on January 30, 1972.
Although the Saville Inquiry found that all of those killed were unarmed, Lt Colonel always maintained that his troops were fired on prior to opening fire.
In 2010, the then prime minister David Cameron told the Commons: "What happened on Bloody Sunday was both unjustified and unjustifiable. It was wrong."
In 2019, speaking to the BBC, Wilford was asked if he accepted the findings in the Saville Report.
He said: "No, I don't, because I was there. We were under attack and we will actually remain convinced of that actually to the end of our days."