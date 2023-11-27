All Sections
Officer commanding Parachute Regiment on Bloody Sunday dies aged 90

The officer commanding the Parachute Regiment in Londonderry on what became known as Bloody Sunday has died, it has been reported.
By Mark Rainey
Published 27th Nov 2023, 11:11 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 11:32 GMT
Colonel Wilford, who was in charge of the first battalion of the Parachute Regiment on Bloody Sunday. Photo: PAColonel Wilford, who was in charge of the first battalion of the Parachute Regiment on Bloody Sunday. Photo: PA
An obituary in The Times newspaper states the 90-year-old former lieutenant colonel has been suffering from Parkinson’s disease.

Thirteen people were shot dead and several more injured when the Paras opened fire on civil rights demonstrators in the Bogside on January 30, 1972.

Although the Saville Inquiry found that all of those killed were unarmed, Lt Colonel always maintained that his troops were fired on prior to opening fire.

In 2010, the then prime minister David Cameron told the Commons: "What happened on Bloody Sunday was both unjustified and unjustifiable. It was wrong."

In 2019, speaking to the BBC, Wilford was asked if he accepted the findings in the Saville Report.

He said: "No, I don't, because I was there. We were under attack and we will actually remain convinced of that actually to the end of our days."