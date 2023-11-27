The officer commanding the Parachute Regiment in Londonderry on what became known as Bloody Sunday has died, it has been reported.

Colonel Wilford, who was in charge of the first battalion of the Parachute Regiment on Bloody Sunday. Photo: PA

An obituary in The Times newspaper states the 90-year-old former lieutenant colonel has been suffering from Parkinson’s disease.

Thirteen people were shot dead and several more injured when the Paras opened fire on civil rights demonstrators in the Bogside on January 30, 1972.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although the Saville Inquiry found that all of those killed were unarmed, Lt Colonel always maintained that his troops were fired on prior to opening fire.

In 2010, the then prime minister David Cameron told the Commons: "What happened on Bloody Sunday was both unjustified and unjustifiable. It was wrong."

In 2019, speaking to the BBC, Wilford was asked if he accepted the findings in the Saville Report.