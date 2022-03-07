Michael Gallagher who lost his son Aiden in the Omagh bomb. Picture by Stephen Wilson/Pacemaker

The DUP leader said he had consulted widely within his party who have “come to the view that we support the families’ call and the recommendation of the courts that there should be an Article 2 compliant investigation”.

Such an investigation compels states to hold rigorous and open inquiries into the deaths of those whom the individual state failed to protect under Article 2’s right to life in the European Convention on Human Rights.

Sir Jeffrey said such an inquiry should be held “not only here in Northern Ireland but also an investigation in the jurisdiction of the Irish Republic where there are many questions to be answered”.

He said he conveyed the DUP’s support for a full blown independent public inquiry to the Omagh families during a meeting with a delegation of them yesterday.

“I have indicated that not only are we supporting them in seeking Article 2 compliant investigations on both sides of the border but also we will make the case to our own government and to the Irish government,” the DUP leader said.

Michael Gallagher, a veteran campaigner for the Omagh victims, said Sir Jeffrey’s support was “a massive boost” in their battle for a cross-border inquiry into the 1998 Real IRA bomb attack which killed 29 men, women and children as well as two near term unborn babies.

“Sir Jeffrey and the DUP’s support means we now have the backing of all the major parties in the Assembly,” Mr Gallagher said.

“The DUP leader has the ear of not only the British government but can get a line into the Irish government which is vitally important. Because there are serious questions to be asked about the Irish government at the time of the bomb.

“Those that planned, made, transported and exploded that bomb spent only 40 minutes in Northern Ireland when they attacked Omagh. About 80% of the Omagh bomb plot and its aftermath took place south of the border.”

Ben Lowry