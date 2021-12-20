Omicron dominant in south

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has estimated that approximately 52% of reported cases are now due to the omicron variant.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohon said: “It has taken less than two weeks for omicron to become the dominant strain of Covid-19 in Ireland, revealing just how transmissible this variant is.

“We have slowed transmission of this disease in the past using our basic measures and responding immediately if symptomatic – it is extremely important we do everything we can to flatten the curve of this wave now to prevent unnecessary deaths, risk to the vulnerable and to protect our health service.

Dr Tony Holohan

“I urge anyone eligible for a booster to available of it at the earliest opportunity.”

There were reports of long queues at vaccine centres across the country on the first day over-40s were eligible for a booster.

A further 5,124 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been notified in the country.

Yesterday morning there were 436 Covid-positive patients in hospital, of which 107 were in ICU.

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of people in Ireland are likely to lose their jobs due to new restrictions brought in to curb the spread of the omicron variant, a government minister has warned.

Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath said that no government wanted to be in the position of making decisions which would cost jobs, but said the first duty was to protect the health of the population.

On Friday, the cabinet agreed that restaurants and bars, excluding takeaways and delivery services, must close at 8pm.

It also said that there should be no indoor events after 8pm and attendance at indoor and outdoor events earlier in the day would also be restricted.

The new regulations came into force from midnight last night.

It is the second successive Christmas that the sector has faced restrictions at what is traditionally its busiest time of the year.

Asked about an estimate from the hospitality industry that 60,000 people in Ireland could lose their jobs, Mr McGrath said: “The numbers will be significant, certainly in the tens of thousands.