​Consumer rights champion Linda McAuley has announced that she will leave the BBC after almost 30 years.

Linda McAuley - BBCNI image

The host of the long-running On Your Behalf programme said she had discussed retirement with her family over Christmas and has now decided to step down when her current contract ends.​

She then informed the head of BBC Radio Ulster on Thursday that she would not be renewing her contract, the BBC has confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The radio host described her time on the show as a "total delight".

"I've been mulling this decision about retiring since the end of the year," she told the BBC's Nolan Show.

"It's an awfully difficult decision because I feel enmeshed with our listeners as I've been with them for so long.

"I've been out in their homes right across Northern Ireland talking to people - not just talking on microphones but out with them and I feel completely involved with the listeners."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms McAuley, from Bangor, Co Down, began working in the radio industry in 1976 and said she felt that “now is the right moment” to retire.

Her first job was reading dog and horse racing results on Downtown Radio before moving to BBCNI where she presented a wide variety of magazine and news programmes.

Launched in 1995, On Your Behalf was Radio Ulster’s first dedicated consumer affairs programme.