One of regiment’s first fatalities to be marked

The 43-year-old was murdered on March 1, 1972, after being kidnapped by the IRA in front of his wife at their border farm near Garrison, Fermanagh.

He was taken to a nearby field and shot (14 times, according to the book Lost Lives).

It came just one day after Henry Dickson, a 46-year-old UDR man from Lurgan, was shot by the IRA (with the attackers also wounding his 11-year-old daughter).

Mr Dickson was the first man from the regiment to die, and Mr Fletcher the second.