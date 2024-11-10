First minister Michelle O'Neill "may as well have trampled" on the many tiny wooden crosses representing soldiers murdered by the IRA when she laid a wreath at Belfast Cenotaph in their memory, it is claimed.

Dozens of Remembrance Sunday events took place across Northern Ireland yesterday, remembering those who lost their lives in WWI, WWII and many other conflicts.

King Charles led the nation in two minutes of silence in remembrance at the Cenotaph in London.

In Belfast Sinn Fein vice-president Ms O'Neill became the first senior member of her party to take part - laying an all-green laurel wreath at Belfast Cenotaph. She said her attendance was a demonstration of her determination to fulfil her pledge to be a "first minister for all".

But there was some scepticism about her sincerity.

"I believe she was engaged in a PR stunt after the negative publicity Sinn Fein had received in the past few weeks," said Belfast City TUV councillor Ron McDowell. He had attended the same event with Sinn Fein Lord Mayor Ryan Murphy last year, he said.

There were hundreds of wooden crosses in memory of fallen soldiers beside the Cenotaph - many killed by the IRA, he noted.

"When the first minister said there was no alternative to those hundreds of deaths then she may as well have trampled upon those crosses on her way to the Cenotaph" he said.

Mr McDowell noted that victims of the IRA Poppy Day bomb also stayed away due to Ms O'Neill. He said nobody has been questioned about the atrocity, and that provisional republican leaders know who was behind it.

The councillor said he laid his own wreath on Sunday afternoon with a number of supportive veterans.

DUP deputy first minister EmmaLittle-Pengelly laid a poppy wreath at the Belfast ceremony.

“Remembrance Day is about remembering those who paid the ultimate sacrifice, who were injured in defence and for our freedom and the many, many tens of thousands who continue to mourn the loss of loved ones,” she said.

She declined to comment on Ms O’Neill, saying: “Today is not about politics – it is not something I am going to engage in.”

Hundreds of people lined the streets outside City Hall as Armed Forces members participated in the ceremony.

In a statement, Ms O'Neill said: "I am committed to representing everyone equally. Through my words and actions, I will honour that commitment.

"We each have our own identity, experiences, and perspectives. As an Irish republican who believes in a united Ireland, I have my own perspective also.

"As we move towards a better future I am committed as first minister to moving beyond old limits and building bridges."

Elsewhere, secretary of state for Northern Ireland Hilary Benn attended the annual Remembrance Sunday commemoration at Enniskillen, where hundreds gathered to pay their respects.

Eleven people were killed and dozens injured in an IRA bomb at the event in 1987. A 12th victim died 13 years later from his injuries.

Irish premier Simon Harris said he decided to break tradition and not attend the commemoration - on advice from officials that it would not be attended by the senior representatives of the executive. He broke the news two days after he announced an election.

Mr Benn’s engagement with the Poppy Day bombing families was welcomed by victims’ group the South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF). SEFF director Kenny Donaldson said the families had asked for a follow up meeting with Mr Benn to explore their quest for justice and accountability.

Irish League Clubs across the country paid their respects and observed a minute’s silence prior to Saturday’s matches. The NI Veterans Commissioner’s Office and Linfield welcomed 100 veterans to Windsor Park for a special Remembrance event, which included a talk by David Jeffrey MBE, a meal and a pitchside act of reflection.

Meanwhile, Irish president Michael D Higgins laid a wreath at the National Service of Remembrance at St Patrick’s Cathedral in Dublin. Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald also attended.