Ongoing strike action has 'diminished' Roads Service ability to combat hazardous driving conditions

David Porter, the director of engineering at the Department for Infrastructure (DfI), said the strike action by members of the GMB and Unite unions, said that the available resources were directed to those areas with the most significant snowfall, but said the reduced workforce “diminished our ability” to provide a full gritting programme.

"We had a difficult evening and overnight where we had very significant snowfall came in, pretty much as expected,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We particularly concentrated in the amber warning area where we had an awful lot of snow that fell late yesterday evening and overnight.

“As a result of that, we have continued to grit through the night, as resources permitted, but the strike action did diminish our ability, particularly yesterday evening, to carry out a full service,” Mr Porter told BBC Radio Ulster.

As the motorways and some other major roads are covered by contractors, they are not being affected by the strike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this week, GMB regional organiser Alan Perry said an offer put on the table by Dfl on Tuesday was nothing new that would help resolve the dispute over pay and the current bonus scheme.

Commenting on the DfI’s request for the strike action to be postponed during the severe weather, Mr Perry said: "We would be saying that, at this moment in time, there is not enough for us to grant a derogation. So there is no change in the situation.”

1Road gritting snowplough lorry

In response to Mr Perry’s claims, spokesperson for DfI said: “The Department is fully committed to resolving this dispute and are continuing to engage with the Industrial trade unions. Our offer to review the bonus scheme remains on the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Department has external snow clearance contractors available in place to treat areas such as the Glenshane Pass if we need to do so.”