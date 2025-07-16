Open Champion ship: Here are pictures of Rory McIlroy, Darren Clarke and Tom McKibbin practice at Royal Portrush

By Gemma Murray
Published 16th Jul 2025, 10:16 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2025, 11:31 BST
Have a look at Rory Mc Ilroy yesterday on Day Three Practice day of The 153rd Open Golf Championship at Royal Portrush.

The images also show fellow contestants Darren Clarke and Tom McKibbin on Day Three Practice day.

Rory out on Day Three Practice day of The 153rd Open Golf Championship at Royal Portrush Desmond Loughery Pacemaker press

1.

Rory out on Day Three Practice day of The 153rd Open Golf Championship at Royal Portrush Desmond Loughery Pacemaker press Photo: DESMOND LOUGHERY

Photo Sales
Darren Clark out on Day Three Practice day of The 153rd Open Golf Championship at Royal Portrush Desmond Loughery Pacemaker press

2.

Darren Clark out on Day Three Practice day of The 153rd Open Golf Championship at Royal Portrush Desmond Loughery Pacemaker press Photo: DESMOND LOUGHERY

Photo Sales
Rory Mc Ilory out this morning on Day Three Practice day of The 153rd Open Golf Championship at Royal Portrush Desmond Loughery Pacemaker press

3.

Rory Mc Ilory out this morning on Day Three Practice day of The 153rd Open Golf Championship at Royal Portrush Desmond Loughery Pacemaker press Photo: DESMOND LOUGHERY

Photo Sales
Rory Mc Ilory out this morning on Day Three Practice day of The 153rd Open Golf Championship at Royal Portrush Desmond Loughery Pacemaker press

4.

Rory Mc Ilory out this morning on Day Three Practice day of The 153rd Open Golf Championship at Royal Portrush Desmond Loughery Pacemaker press Photo: DESMOND LOUGHERY

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Rory McIlroyRoyal Portrush
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice