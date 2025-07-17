Day one of the Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club brought massive crowds as umbrellas and jackets were ever-present around the course.

After four practice rounds, competitive action finally got under way at 6.35am on Thursday as Padraig Harrington hit the first shot in anger.

The R&A, who organise the Open Championship, have predicted crowds totalling approximately 278,000 across the week’s action on the famous Dunluce links.

Despite being treated to pleasant, warm conditions on Wednesday, it was pretty much the opposite on Thursday as rain and wind made its unwelcome appearance during different parts of the day.

Umbrella at the ready for Nigel Black from Sydney, Australia at their first round of the Open at Royal Portrush

The News Letter went out to chat to several spectators who gave their lowdown on their time in Northern Ireland so far.

We first caught up with Nigel Black – who was sporting a full Australia outfit – for how his verdict on his first trip to the province.

"We are certainly used to nicer weather,” he smiled.

"This is my first time in Northern Ireland.

David Morris travelled over from New Zealand to watch proceedings at the Open at Royal Portrush

"It's been sensational, the people have been really friendly, the country is terrific and the Guinness is even better.

"We've had a game of golf. We played at Portstewart on Tuesday and we are supposed to play Castlerock on Friday...but if the weather is like this, we may not be playing.

"The first four days we were here - the weather was sensational.

"This is the first taste of what they warned us could happen in an Irish summer.

American duo Tom Zilka and Pat Carns pictured at Royal Portrush on Thursday

"Apparently, last summer here only lasted one day.”

As the rain came crashing down on the fairways, the spectator village proved to get even busier as members of the public tried to get as dry as possible.

Chris Hoyle, who grew up in Belfast before subsequently moving to Charlestown in South Carolina, is a regular visitor back home but acknowledged that this year is “a special occasion”.

He stated: "I clearly didn't bring any weather from the US - although yesterday was great.

"We were here yesterday with the kids and had a great time...there's rain today but that's to be expected, right?

"We come to Northern Ireland every year, but this is a special occasion this time around.

"I've got family in Coleraine and they are actually working here by scoring some of the matches this afternoon.

"I think Tommy Fleetwood has got a good chance but it's hard to bet against Scottie Scheffler, and of course, I'll be pulling for Rory McIlroy this afternoon.”

Patriotism was proving to be the order of the day as our next chat was with David Morris from New Zealand.

Wearing gloves and a scarf emblazoned with the country of his birth, he did confess that the damp conditions had spoiled a bit of his afternoon.

"It's not my first time in Northern Ireland as I used to come here...but it's my first time at a major golf championship,” he explained.

"Everything has been amazing and I couldn't believe how many people were here on Wednesday for the last practice round.

"The weather was great and it's just a shame it's not the same for round one today.

"The wet weather does dampen the spirits a little. I was out watching Ryan Fox (New Zealand professional golfer) but he's not doing well and once the weather turned, I needed to go somewhere and get dry.

"I haven't had a Guinness yet but it's certainly on the agenda.”

As Rory McIlroy prepared to tee-off just after 3pm, we caught up with American friends Tom Zilka and Pat Carns about their time on the north coast.

Mr Carns said: "This isn't my first time in Northern Ireland.

"I've been around eight times for golf and we are probably standing on my favourite course.

"I can't remember too many birdies when I played here...but the set-up for the Open this week has been great, it's easy to get in and out and we are going to find a restroom and sit down for a while as we've been on our feet too long.

"I know Rory McIlroy's the favourite...so I'll go with him."

As for friend Tom: “Northern Ireland is a beautiful country, although the weather has been a little bit dicey.

"This is my first time here and I’ve been taking aback by how nice you guys are.