‘Operational challenges’ but no concerns over power blackouts

Fears over energy shortages were raised earlier this week after leaked government documents warned of possible blackouts if the flow of gas from Russia to western Europe is disrupted.

The financial sanctions imposed by Europe on Russia following the invasion of Ukraine has led to concerns that Russia could further restrict gas exports.

Speaking on Wednesday, Cabinet minister James Cleverly said the UK is in a “better position than many” when it comes to domestic energy production but cautioned: “It’s not going to be easy.”

During a visit to Belfast, Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi also said he did not believe there will be any blackouts, “because we contingency plan for every outcome”.

In a statement to the News Letter on Friday, the Systems Operator for Northern Ireland (SONI) said the gradual move away from fossil fuel generation also presents challenges.

SONI spokeswoman Natasha Sayee said: “SONI has been dealing with challenging operating environments during the last number of winters and we expect those challenges to continue in the near term.

“The electricity supply and demand dynamic is becoming more complex and we do expect some operational challenges in the years ahead as we facilitate the secure transition from dependency on fossil fuel generation to a system largely reliant on renewables and interconnection as older forms of generation are replaced.

“Northern Ireland is not an outlier – the National Grid in GB, EirGrid in the Republic of Ireland and electricity system operators in Europe are all experiencing similar challenges as countries move through the transition from systems reliant on fossil fuels to cleaner systems based on renewable energy.”

Ms Sayee added: “Northern Ireland’s future electricity needs will be met through a balance of renewables, new technology, conventional power generation and interconnection, and SONI will continue to support government and the Utility Regulator by managing the electricity transmission system.”