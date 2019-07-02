Opportunity for young Mid and East Antrim leaders

A pioneering programme reflecting on one of the world’s worst genocide atrocities is to be delivered to 40 young leaders aged 18-24 in Mid and East Antrim.

The Conflict Transformation and Srebrenica programme will see the group take part in a series of workshops, a residential and a visit to Bosnia-Herzegovina to see and hear first hand the causes, impact and lessons of the Balkan conflict.

In July 1995 the Srebrenica massacre saw Bosnian Serb forces kill more than 8,000 Bosnian Muslims who were under UN protection.

Launching the programme, Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Maureen Morrow said: “As a region coming out of conflict, we have much to learn from Bosnia-Herzegovina and they have much to learn from us.

“There are so many similar challenges for Bosnia and Northern Ireland that we hope the young leaders participating will come back to reflect seriously on their learning and make a major contribution in the years to come as leaders in peace building and anti-prejudice work.

“This is an opportunity for young leaders to broaden their horizons and develop their skills and knowledge.

“We hope in doing so it will help them make an impact for the better here in their local communities.”

The programme hopes to organise two visits, one in autumn 2019 and the other in spring 2020, ending with a commemoration event in July 2020 marking the 25th anniversary of the genocide.

The project is supported by the European Union’s PEACE IV Programme. For more information, visit www.srebrenica.org.uk E: mea@srebrenica.org.uk or contact Amil Khan 01214543343.