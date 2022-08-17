Oprah Sussexes interview most watched TV programme in NI

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to data from Ofcom, 531,000 people in the Province watched Meghan and Harry in March last year as they made a series of allegations against the royal family.

The couple accused a member of the family – not the Queen or the Duke of Edinburgh – of making a racist comment about their son Archie.

The duchess – the first mixed-race member of the modern monarchy – said a fellow royal was worried about how dark Archie’s skin tone might be before he was born.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex during their interview with Oprah Winfrey which was broadcast in the US on March 7 and in the UK on March 8

Meghan said she had had suicidal thoughts but her approaches to the monarchy for help were turned down.

Ofcom’s latest Media Nations Northern Ireland report showed ‘Line Of Duty’ and ‘Bloodlands’, both of which were filmed in Northern Ireland, were the second and third most watched programmes in the region.

Each drama attracted more than half a million viewers.

Local news programmes UTV Live and BBC Newsline also featured prominently in the list of most-watched programmes.

The data revealed that younger adults in the Province watch eight times less scheduled TV than those aged 55 and over, as the generation gap in media habits reaches a record.

People aged 16-24 spent 40 minutes in front of broadcast TV on average every day last year – a fall of three-quarters in the past decade.

Those aged over 54 still spend around a third of their waking day enjoying broadcast TV, sitting down for five and a half hours daily.

Overall, people in Northern Ireland spent an average of three hours and one minute watching broadcast TV on a television set last year, down 12 minutes on the previous year.

Ofcom said the changes in younger adults’ viewing habits reflect the popularity of US-based, on-demand streaming services.

Some 70% of homes now have a paid-for service, but after years of strong growth in subscription video-on-demand (SVoD), the rate of increase has started to slow.

It was 70% in the first three months of this year, compared with 68% in the last three months of last year.

The market is still dominated by the US-based streamers – Netflix remains the most popular SVoD service in the region, followed by Amazon Prime Video and Disney+.

The report also showed that free video-on-demand services (BVoD) from UK-based broadcasters are extremely popular, making up four of the five most popular free-to-view platforms for watching programmes, films and other video.

BBC iPlayer was first on 73%, followed by ITV Hub/STV Player (56%), All4 (39%) and My5 (27%).