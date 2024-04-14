As reported in the News Letter last week, Dunseverick LOL 528 has marked over 200 years of service to Orangeism under the Grand Lodge of Ireland.

There was a parade to Ramoan Presbyterian Church in Moyarget yesterday to mark the milestone.

Dunseverick LOL 528 was founded in 1824 by Worshipful Master and Bushmills man Robert Moore. During a recent bi-centennial presentation dinner at Grays’s Hotel, Bushmills, the officers and brethren of Dunseverick and friends from across the Orange family celebrated the tremendous achievement.

Chris Elliot, Dunseverick worshipful brother, explained: “It is great to see the lodge still flourishing 200 years on from their fore fathers who had a vision to start a lodge in the Dunseverick area.

“According to the history books, in 1823 on a warrant register, LOL 528 was meeting in Carhealy Lower Dunluce with Robert Moore as the worshipful master.”

Members of the Moyarget Chosen Few LOL 1196 and Silver Plains Flute Band going to Ramoan Presbyterian Church Moyarget on Sunday to mark the 200th Anniversary of the Lodge PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY

