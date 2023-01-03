Killowen Purple Heroes LOL 930 described Mr Freeman as an “unassuming and hard-working character” who was well-respected.

A search operation in the wider Coleraine began last week after it was reported to police that the 44-year-old had not been seen since December 22.

However, on Monday evening (January 2), the Community Rescue Service posted some sad news of social media.

Barry Freeman - Help Bring Our Barry Home Facebook

The post said: “Over the course of the last several days our volunteers were tasked to search for a missing person in the Coleraine area.

“This afternoon one of our teams located a body believed to be that of the missing person.”

In a statement, the PSNI said: “Police are no longer searching for missing person Barry Freeman, following the recovery of a body in the Coleraine area on Monday 2, January.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.”

Also on Monday evening, the Killowen lodge posted a Facebook message saying the lodge officers and brethren were “regrettably informed of the passing of our dear friend and lodge member, the late Barry Freeman”.

It said: “Barry was our chaplain and was proud to be at the forefront of our lodge. He was a quiet, unassuming character within our ranks and was well-respected locally.

“Barry was a hard-working man and loved nothing more than taking trips over to Scotland and England to represent Killowen Purple Heroes in an immaculate fashion laying wreaths on our behalf in Glasgow and Blackpool on numerous occasions.”

The lodge paid tribute to the efforts of everyone who “rallied in an attempt to locate our Brother,” and added: “We thank you for your plethora of messages and well wishes in recent times and it truly demonstrates a great deal of strength and togetherness in what has proved to be a frustrating and emotional period.

“We are indebted to the Community Rescue Service and the PSNI for their hard work, support and determination during the multiple searches that took place and we place on record our deepest thanks to them for locating Barry.”