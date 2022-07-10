The march in Co Donegal involved thousands of participants and spectators.

Fifty lodges from four counties in the Republic — the three Ulster counties Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan, as well as Leitrim, were joined by lodges from Northern Ireland.

The marches followed the traditional route which winds down country roads towards the sea.

Donegal County Grand Master David Mahon was reported as saying everyone was delighted to be back.

“It’s been missed badly over the last few years so we are glad to be out again,” he told BBC News Northern Ireland.

“I think we have a larger turnout than ever as all the car parking is full.”

Three bands in the county are due to travel to Canada next week to take part in the 200th anniversary celebrations of the Toronto parade.

The Orange grand master Edward Stevenson told brethren that the institution remained opposed to the Northern Ireland protocol and would be making its position clear to any new cabinet in Westminster.

