Orange Order delighted to be able to reach wider audience at Balmoral Show

Their temporary lodge for four days is at EK140 in the Eikon Centre.

Manning their base is David Scott and one of the first visitors was the Orange Order Grand Master Edward Stevenson, who was sporting one of the special hats the Institution has brought in for the show.

David said: "The main purpose of the stall is outreach and engagement.

The Grand Master of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, Edward Stevenson, pictured with Drumcorn Aberdeen Angus Bull ‘Lord Izzy’ at the first day of the 2023 Balmoral Show.

"It’s not only an opportunity to engage with your members but also the wider public about Orangeism.

“It’s that point of connectivity between the public, the museum, and headquarters which I think is really important. We get a lot of encouragement from visitors to the stall.

"We engage with everybody – there’s always a great interest in the Orange Institution. People may ask about the museum, they may ask about the educational outreach aspect, they may ask about the resources that we have, how they can find out more information about us, maybe they want to know about where the Twelfth demonstrations for this year are taking place.

"Equally we bring the merchandise with us as well which is always very popular. You’ve got pens and pencils through to the garments, the headgear.

"We’ve got a novelty one for the show, I’d describe it as an Orange Gatsby hat – it brings a bit of colour, a bit of fun.